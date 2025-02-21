President impatient
Van der Bellen urges negotiators to compromise
Will the treat come or not? All signs currently point to the NEOS entering into coalition negotiations. However, the head of state is slowly becoming impatient. The parties want to make statements this evening.
Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Christian Stocker (ÖVP) were actually expected to visit the Hofburg on Thursday. However, the decision to try again with the NEOS as a junior partner has delayed everything.
"It's about the state as a whole"
On Friday, Alexander Van der Bellen urged the negotiators of the parties to be able to compromise. A functioning democracy needs the courage to defend opinions, but also the wisdom to find solutions through compromise.
This is not a weakness, but the key to sustainable and fair decisions in a democracy: "Because it's not about individual interests. It's about the state as a whole."
Hofburg appointments on Friday still open
It is unclear whether there will be another meeting at the Hofburg on Friday. The NEOS recently confirmed to the "Krone" that they wanted to enter into government negotiations.
According to reports, the Pinks had also been offered ministerial posts. As the third party in the coalition, they could once again make a "Zuckerl" coalition possible.
Statements from the parties on Friday
The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS announced on Friday afternoon that talks were still ongoing and that the words of the Federal President to seek compromise and thus solutions were being taken seriously.
An appointment in the presidential chancellery is no longer expected on Friday. However, it is clear that there will be statements from the parties on the status of the talks in the evening hours.
