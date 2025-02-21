Vorteilswelt
"More efficient work"

Tech offensive: Bodycams in use throughout Austria

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 14:42

The police are continuing to rely on technology to increase efficiency and reduce administrative costs. "Mobile case processing" will be rolled out in other federal states, announced Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). In addition, body cameras are now available throughout Austria - "every police station has the appropriate equipment". 

0 Kommentare

Both technologies were presented on Friday in Leobersdorf (Baden district) as part of the federal police's equipment offensive. The so-called mobile case processing is used, particularly in patrol duty.

"Every police officer has been equipped with a smartphone on which modern police apps are installed. This allows ID cards to be scanned, license plates to be checked and other administrative tasks to be completed quickly," Karner outlined in a press release. The technology enables "more efficient work and greater proximity to citizens", replacing notepads and pencils with smartphones and tablets.

Zitat Icon

Every police officer has been equipped with a smartphone on which modern police apps are installed. This allows ID cards to be scanned, license plates to be checked and other administrative tasks to be completed quickly.

Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP)

Body cameras for personal safety
Body cameras are also used in dangerous operations. They are also used for the officers' own safety. "They can also help to de-escalate conflict situations," says Karner. Over the past two years, 3,000 such cams have been procured.

So far, 3000 body cameras have been procured. (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
So far, 3000 body cameras have been procured.
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

Various measures planned
In addition to sufficient personnel and a modern organization, equipment and equipment are the key factors for successful police work, emphasized Karner during the joint meeting with group leader Reinhard Schnakl.

In terms of personnel, the Minister of the Interior referred to various measures that have been implemented. In 2023, 1700 new police officers had been recruited, compared to 2600 in the previous year. The further development of the criminal investigation service was "in full swing", with 38 criminal assistance units being set up across the country.

