“Suddenly everyone fired up the turbo”

Swimming ace Luca Karl starts his journey home from Egypt with a smile on his face. The man from Salzburg finished 28th at the Open Water World Cup in Somabay. "It was very successful overall," Karl summed up and continued: "We were in the top group, always in the top 15 until the last lap. Then, unfortunately, I really paid the price for the fact that the race was so fast and all the superstars fired up the turbo at once." Nevertheless, the student finished less than two minutes behind the winner Florian Wellbrock (D). "Unfortunately, it wasn't the World Championship qualifier. Nevertheless, it's my best World Cup result in the sense that the gap to the winner has never been so small," said the 22-year-old jubilantly.