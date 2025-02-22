Father of alpine skiing history

To put this historic event into context, the Englishman and founder of the Kandahar race in St. Anton am Arlberg, Sir Arnold Lunn, should be recalled to the memory of the eternal white. For the admirer of skiing pioneer Mathias Zdarsky - born in Kožichovice in 1856 and died in St. Pölten in 1940) - and his single-pole technique ennobled the man from Lilienfeld as the "father of Alpine skiing history, who will never be dethroned as such".