Alcaraz, De Minaur and Medvedev also out in Doha

Lehecka against Draper

"One point decided it, that makes tennis really difficult," said Alcaraz after his second defeat of the year. "At 4:2 and break point (in the third set) the ball was just under the net, but from 4:3 onwards he played great." Last year's French Open and Wimbledon winner said there was little he could have done differently afterwards to win. Lehecka will now face Vienna winner Jack Draper, who knocked out Djokovic's opponent Matteo Berrettini in three sets. The 23-year-old left-hander Draper will at least move up to 14th place, his best ranking to date.