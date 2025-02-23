Manchester City v Liverpool – 5.30pm LIVE

Here in the live ticker:
Pep Guardiola is currently experiencing what is probably his most difficult phase as a coach, but the Spaniard cannot afford a "hangover" with his team. Four days after being knocked out of the Champions League, English soccer champions Manchester City host league leaders Liverpool.
Liverpool failed to pull further away from Arsenal on Wednesday in an early match with a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. That was quickly put behind them. "We're still number one," said coach Arne Slot after the second draw from the last three games. Another statistic is more impressive. The Reds are unbeaten in 22 games since their only defeat of the season so far in the Premier League on September 14.
Twelve games remain on the road to a 20th league title, while Arsenal still have 13 games to go. However, Liverpool do not want to look to London, "that wouldn't help us", said Slot. Instead, despite Manchester City's sporting crisis, they are preparing for a tough day's work at the Etihad Stadium. "We will have to suffer and we will have to work really hard to keep them away from our goal because they are so, so good in possession," explained the Liverpool coach.
City already hopelessly behind in the league
His counterpart, however, is under very different pressure. After the 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid, which meant they were eliminated from the Champions League play-offs, Manchester City came in for harsh criticism. City, recently champions four times in a row, are only in fourth place, have long since written off the title with a 17-point deficit and must fight to qualify for the top flight. It remains to be seen whether star striker Erling Haaland will be able to help on Sunday. The Norwegian was absent through injury on Wednesday and defender John Stones also left the pitch early on with an injury.
