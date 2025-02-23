Manchester City v Liverpool – 5.30pm LIVE

City already hopelessly behind in the league

His counterpart, however, is under very different pressure. After the 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid, which meant they were eliminated from the Champions League play-offs, Manchester City came in for harsh criticism. City, recently champions four times in a row, are only in fourth place, have long since written off the title with a 17-point deficit and must fight to qualify for the top flight. It remains to be seen whether star striker Erling Haaland will be able to help on Sunday. The Norwegian was absent through injury on Wednesday and defender John Stones also left the pitch early on with an injury.