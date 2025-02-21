No personnel: Eurofighters now take off from Linz

Helicopter personnel ensure the deployment of fighter jets

As a result, a plan was devised within the General Staff: The jets are to take off - at least temporarily - from Linz-Hörsching Airport, where other parts of the Austrian Air Force are also stationed. Specifically, the "Hercules" aircraft of the air transport squadron and two squadrons of Agusta Bell 212 transport helicopters, for example. This means that there are crews on duty in Upper Austria who can also ensure the operation of the Eurofighters.