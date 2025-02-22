Nobody bets against it: The ball drops on red

Blue lone fighter wants to make gains

Bocksruker keeps his head down despite being a big favorite: "For me, every election starts from scratch." And he points out that the FPÖ was in no man's land in 2020 after the Ibiza affair and is now experiencing a strong tailwind. Blue's top candidate is military policeman Klaus Friedrich, who has now spent five years as a lone fighter on the local council and chaired the audit committee: "It was an extremely exciting time, I was thrown in at the deep end and was fully challenged."