USA puts World War II base back into operation

The islands of the Mariana Islands - the largest of which is Guam - are the furthest US territory from the US mainland. Guam has belonged to the USA since 1898, the neighboring islands of the Northern Mariana Islands since 1945 - during the Second World War they served as the US Air Force's most important base for bombing Japan. The B-29 bomber "Enola Gay", which brought the world into the atomic age by dropping the atomic bomb "Little Boy" on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, took off here - on the island of Tinian. Overgrown by jungle after decades of peace, the USA has secretly redeveloped the base there - bombers and fighter planes can now land there again as they did 80 years ago.