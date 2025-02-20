A turning point for Republicans
Influential US string-puller steps down
After decades at the helm of US politics, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has announced that he will not be standing for re-election. This marks the end of the era of a conservative power strategist who has shaped political events in Washington, but has recently had to assert himself against the rising populism within his own party.
McConnell, who celebrated his 83rd birthday on Thursday, announced his decision in a speech in the US Senate. He had previously informed the AP news agency. "Seven times my fellow Kentuckians have elected me to the Senate," McConnell said. "Every single day I have been honored by the trust they have placed in me. But I will not run for this office again. My current term will be my last."
Considered the architect of the Conservative agenda
The longest-serving whip in the history of the Senate was a key architect of the conservative agenda. He shaped the US Supreme Court with defining judicial appointments, maneuvered tax reforms through Congress and led several impeachment proceedings against presidents.
Final years marked by health problems
McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and will hold his seat until January 2027. His final years in office were marked by health problems, including falls and recurring lapses during speeches. He had already prepared his decision to retire last year with the announcement that he would relinquish the Republican party chairmanship after the 2024 elections.
McConnell's withdrawal marks a turning point for the Republican Party, which is increasingly characterized by the populism of former President Donald Trump. McConnell, once a close ally of Trump, has recently come under fierce attack from the latter.
Their positions differed significantly, particularly on foreign policy: while Trump questioned support for Ukraine, McConnell continued to advocate military aid for Kiev. In Kentucky, McConnell's departure is likely to trigger a fierce battle for his Senate seat.
Struggle with new currents in the party
McConnell's career remains one of the most influential in modern US politics. As a supporter of Ronald Reagan's conservative principles, he has recently found himself increasingly at odds with the new currents in the party. His announcement marks the end of an unprecedented political career that has helped shape the power structure in Washington for decades.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.