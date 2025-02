Terror mania: “It could have happened to anyone!”

"The investigation is of course running at full speed," says Markus Kitz, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt, explaining how the act of terrorism in Villach is being investigated by the authorities around the clock. It is currently assumed that it was a single perpetrator.

As reported, however, a lot of video footage still needs to be analyzed in order to trace the attack on the internet - the data is in Arabic, which makes the work more difficult.