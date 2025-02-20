Vorteilswelt
Special subsidy

Filmforum can continue at the Metro Kino Bregenz

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 16:45

The Bregenz Metro Kino (Vorarlberg) is in trouble, but the Filmforum association can continue for the time being thanks to a special subsidy. 

0 Kommentare

The good news first: the "Filmforum Bregenz" association can continue to show its films in the Metro Kino from Wednesday to Saturday - even though the cinema's tenant has withdrawn, the movie theater is now without an operator and the future of the cinema is therefore up in the air.

The Filmforum's continued operation is made possible by a monthly financial injection of 2,000 euros from the city and 1,000 euros from the state. This will save the facility from closure. The owner of the property is hoping that it will soon be completely converted into a location where cinema, cabaret and concerts can be held.

The Metro Kino is an institution in Bregenz and was once considered the largest movie theater in western Austria - it has cult status.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
