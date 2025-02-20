“Not even toilets are available!”

Extension of strikes possible

However, the employers have not yet been impressed by these arguments, and even at the latest round of negotiations they only offered marginal proposals for improvement. In this context, the union representatives speak of a "deceptive package". For example, a reduction in shared shifts and breaks would still be linked to a loss of income. The employers have also made little progress on extending the night bonus. The warning strikes on Thursday could therefore have been just the beginning: "If the employers continue to show no substantial concessions, we are not ruling out an extension of the strike measures!" Stemmer puts the rod in the window of the employers' representatives, first and foremost the Vorarlberg transport association.