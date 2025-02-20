Song contest scandal
Rapper Tommy Cash insults the whole nation of Italy
There are protests in Italy against the rapper Tommy Cash, who will represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) from May 13 to 17 in Basel.
The song "Espresso Macchiato", which he wants to present at the ESC, is full of stereotypes against Italy, protest the Italian governing party Lega and the consumer protection association Codacons. The latter filed a complaint with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), organizer of the ESC, against Cash's song.
Offensive stereotypes
"Espresso Macchiato" is a song that insults the Italians. The lyrics contain stereotypes about Italy and the Italians, "which are associated with the usual clichés such as coffee and spaghetti, but above all the mafia and the display of luxury". The song conveys the message of a people involved in organized crime, which is unacceptable, Codacon said in a letter.
"Song insults an entire nation"
"Just as songs by rappers with sexist and offensive lyrics towards women are rightly rejected, a song that insults an entire nation and risks conveying false messages should not be allowed to participate in Eurovision," the letter said.
The Vice President of the Italian Senate, Lega politician and former Minister of Agriculture Gian Marco Centinaio, also called on the ESC organizers to exclude Tommy Cash's song from the competition. "This Estonian singer has qualified with a song in which he talks in brittle Italian about someone who only got rich by drinking coffee and 'sweating like a mafioso'. He should come to Italy and see how decent Italians work before he allows himself to write such stupid songs full of stereotypes. If there's anyone who has found a way to make easy money by insulting and exploiting others, it's him," concluded Centinaio.
Surreal style
Tommy Cash is popular for his surreal style. The 33-year-old rapper, dancer, producer and visual artist performs in English and is known for sexually explicit lyrics and provocative music videos.
Italy was to be represented at the ESC by the winner of the Sanremo Song Festival, singer-songwriter Olly. However, he has not yet decided whether he will take part in the song competition in Basel. If he decides not to take part, Italy will be represented by the runner-up at the Sanremo Festival, Tuscan singer-songwriter Lucio Corsi.
