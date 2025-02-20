Rapper Tommy Cash insults the whole nation of Italy

The Vice President of the Italian Senate, Lega politician and former Minister of Agriculture Gian Marco Centinaio, also called on the ESC organizers to exclude Tommy Cash's song from the competition. "This Estonian singer has qualified with a song in which he talks in brittle Italian about someone who only got rich by drinking coffee and 'sweating like a mafioso'. He should come to Italy and see how decent Italians work before he allows himself to write such stupid songs full of stereotypes. If there's anyone who has found a way to make easy money by insulting and exploiting others, it's him," concluded Centinaio.