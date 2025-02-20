Wilder than expected!
Richards opens up about scandalous marriage to Sheen
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards have regularly filled the gossip columns with their scandalous marriage. In an interview with People magazine, the actress has now revealed that the truth was even more scandalous than the media made it out to be.
Speaking to the celebrity magazine, Denise Richards opened up about her marriage to Charlie Sheen and confessed: "It's been a rollercoaster ride, more than people realize."
Richards was warned about Sheen
According to Richards, she once met Sheen on the set of "Good Advice". She was warned about the scandalous actor, the 54-year-old recalled: "Everyone told me not to go out with him, but I didn't want to judge him by the tabloid headlines."
So she threw good advice to the wind. "I judged him as the man I was dating. I told myself that as long as he hadn't murdered anyone, I couldn't judge him for his past."
"Difficult, hard time"
What followed was a real whirlwind relationship: Sheen and Richards married just one year after meeting, only to call it quits three years later. Above all, however, the two made a lot of headlines - for example because of Sheen's drug escapades or the war of the roses over their daughters Sami (20) and Lola (19).
"It was such a difficult, hard time," Richards now described. And admitted that she had not expected her daughters to read the wild headlines about their parents. "You don't think: 'Oh, when they're 19 or 20 they're going to read this'. I always thought they'd never find out what happened, but the opposite is true."
"Are there for each other"
As turbulent as the marriage with Sheen was, the relationship with her ex-husband is now peaceful. "He knows I'll always be there for him, and I'm there for his sons too," explained Richards. "Now we look back and think: 'Oh God ...' But at the end of the day, we're there for each other."
And at the end of the day, they can also take their crazy past with humor, Richards concluded. "Despite everything, we can laugh about all the crap we've been through."
Sheen and Richards married in 2002, and the couple officially divorced in 2006 after a heated war of the roses. The actress is now happy again with Aaron Phypers. The couple married in 2018.
