90th birthday
The nuns have an anniversary to celebrate
90 years ago, the congregation bought Wernberg Castle, renovated it, converted it into an educational and guest house and has been helping to shape social life in Carinthia ever since.
"In 1935, no sister spoke of the future and hope. Despite the bleak situation, they took both for granted," says Provincial Superior Sister Pallotti Findenig about the courage and confidence of her fellow sisters 90 years ago. By purchasing and renovating the dilapidated castle, which had been built by Duke Bernhard von Spanheim, the sisters saved a cultural asset. After the purchase on February 21, 1935, the then Superior General entrusted the keys to Our Lady and placed the work of the sisters under the protection of the Mother of God.
Vespers will therefore be celebrated on Saturday, February 22 (4 pm) in the parish church of Maria Wörth. On Sunday, February 23 (9 am), Bishop Josef Marketz will celebrate a service in Wernberg. Afterwards, the sisters invite guests to a festive academy at which historian Peter Wiesflecker will speak about the history of the castle and convent under the title "A multiple sign for the church and the world". On Friday, February 21 (7 pm), party leaders from Wernberg will discuss bridge-building with immigrants from non-EU countries.
Convent store, education center, kindergarten
With 37 sisters, the largest order in Carinthia has two sisters each in Gurk and Hermagor. In Wernberg, they run a convent store, which currently also sells fresh carnival doughnuts from their own bakery, a kindergarten and an educational center with 40 beds. The kitchen treats guests to lunch every day; the rooms can also be booked for parties.
The sisters are known for their Buchinger and Lützner fasting programs, seminars on mindful eating, days of silence and time-outs in the monastery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.