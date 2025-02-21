Vorteilswelt
90th birthday

The nuns have an anniversary to celebrate

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 14:02

90 years ago, the congregation bought Wernberg Castle, renovated it, converted it into an educational and guest house and has been helping to shape social life in Carinthia ever since. 

"In 1935, no sister spoke of the future and hope. Despite the bleak situation, they took both for granted," says Provincial Superior Sister Pallotti Findenig about the courage and confidence of her fellow sisters 90 years ago. By purchasing and renovating the dilapidated castle, which had been built by Duke Bernhard von Spanheim, the sisters saved a cultural asset. After the purchase on February 21, 1935, the then Superior General entrusted the keys to Our Lady and placed the work of the sisters under the protection of the Mother of God.

They turned Wernberg Castle, which the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood had bought 90 years ago, into a house of education.
They turned Wernberg Castle, which the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood had bought 90 years ago, into a house of education.
(Bild: zvg)

Vespers will therefore be celebrated on Saturday, February 22 (4 pm) in the parish church of Maria Wörth. On Sunday, February 23 (9 am), Bishop Josef Marketz will celebrate a service in Wernberg. Afterwards, the sisters invite guests to a festive academy at which historian Peter Wiesflecker will speak about the history of the castle and convent under the title "A multiple sign for the church and the world". On Friday, February 21 (7 pm), party leaders from Wernberg will discuss bridge-building with immigrants from non-EU countries.

Convent store, education center, kindergarten
With 37 sisters, the largest order in Carinthia has two sisters each in Gurk and Hermagor. In Wernberg, they run a convent store, which currently also sells fresh carnival doughnuts from their own bakery, a kindergarten and an educational center with 40 beds. The kitchen treats guests to lunch every day; the rooms can also be booked for parties.

The sisters are known for their Buchinger and Lützner fasting programs, seminars on mindful eating, days of silence and time-outs in the monastery.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
