The nuns have an anniversary to celebrate

"In 1935, no sister spoke of the future and hope. Despite the bleak situation, they took both for granted," says Provincial Superior Sister Pallotti Findenig about the courage and confidence of her fellow sisters 90 years ago. By purchasing and renovating the dilapidated castle, which had been built by Duke Bernhard von Spanheim, the sisters saved a cultural asset. After the purchase on February 21, 1935, the then Superior General entrusted the keys to Our Lady and placed the work of the sisters under the protection of the Mother of God.