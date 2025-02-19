"FPÖ wants new elections"
Kogler: “Do not support a motion of no confidence”
The ÖVP and SPÖ should soon present an agreement on the coalition. Only "informal talks" are currently underway, said Green Party leader Werner Kogler. It must be acknowledged that all negotiators have repositioned themselves.
These are not yet negotiations, said Kogler on Wednesday evening on "ZiB 2". His party's first task was not to support a motion of no confidence by the FPÖ. The Freedom Party is usually deconstructive. It was conceivable that they would regularly table a motion of no confidence in order to force new elections. If the small parties vote against it, the new government could work.
Making a contribution, but own projects
The Greens could make their contribution, but this did not mean that the party would not push ahead with its own projects. Kogler cited budget policy as an example. According to him, it is important not to cut back on measures that both promote climate protection and are good for the economy. Climate-damaging subsidies, on the other hand, would have to be cut back, where millions could be made. In any case, the climate bonus alone does not make up the budget, said the Green Party leader and minister when asked.
"Mobile phones have become a weapon"
Another topic of the interview was so-called messenger surveillance, i.e. the monitoring of messages on platforms such as Facebook, X and WhatsApp. The cell phone has become a weapon, Kogler complained. "Anti-social media" posed "real dangers", with Islamist hate preachers celebrating there. "They are completely crazy. TikTok is a danger to the free world," said the politician in a rage.
They are completely crazy. TikTok is a danger to the free world.
Kogler über islamistische Hassprediger
The Greens had therefore not been idle after the attacks in Munich, Villach and the attempted attack in Vienna. They had submitted a proposal to other MEPs to jointly approach the EU Commission in order to hold large platforms accountable. Messenger monitoring is still difficult at the moment, the MEP pointed out. For example, it must be constitutional, and the Constitutional Court has already repealed a corresponding law in the past during the Turquoise-Blue legislative period.
Data protection and criminal defense experts in particular have repeatedly warned against messenger surveillance in the past, and demands are regularly made after terrorist attacks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
