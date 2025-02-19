Kogler: “Do not support a motion of no confidence”

Making a contribution, but own projects

The Greens could make their contribution, but this did not mean that the party would not push ahead with its own projects. Kogler cited budget policy as an example. According to him, it is important not to cut back on measures that both promote climate protection and are good for the economy. Climate-damaging subsidies, on the other hand, would have to be cut back, where millions could be made. In any case, the climate bonus alone does not make up the budget, said the Green Party leader and minister when asked.