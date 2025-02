Stormy spring greetings at the weekend

Icy morning temperatures, freezing rain, risk of slippery roads - next weekend we will still have to contend with classic and somewhat unpleasant winter weather. According to Michele Salmi, an expert from the private weather service Ubimet, it will also be uncomfortable with strong gusts of wind, especially in the lower elevations of the eastern lowlands. Along the northern Alps, however, a moderate southerly foehn will cause temperatures to soar. In the Vorarlberg Walgau region or in the Tyrolean Oberinntal valley, spring-like temperatures of 15 degrees are possible.