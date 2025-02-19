Industry pushes for emergency package in the National Council

"The alarm bells are ringing"

At minus 9.5 percent in one year, the manufacturing industry in Austria is shrinking more than in any other European country. After two failed coalition negotiations, a quick formation of a government is uncertain. "The alarm bells are ringing - industry in Austria is shrinking the most in the EU in one year, there is a threat of deficit proceedings by the EU Commission and unemployment figures are rising daily. The inability of the political players to date to form a reform coalition capable of taking action is further endangering the industrial and business location. We are thus jeopardizing prosperity and security for ourselves and future generations," says IV Secretary General Christoph Neumayer.