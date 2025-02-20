Vorteilswelt
Mood in Bavaria

“Politics has become a tragedy here too”

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 07:14

The lurch to the right, security concerns, the weakening economy: we have a lot in common with our "dearest neighbors". A picture of the mood in Bavarian border towns shortly before the election.

At the bakery diagonally opposite the church in Freilassing, there is a heated debate going on. The political back and forth is also causing a stir on the border ahead of the election on Sunday. "There's a lot at stake," says a local. "Anyone who votes for Merz is voting for war," is her clear position against the CDU/CSU's Ukraine policy.

Zitat Icon

Times are difficult. People have a lot of worries. I wish for a better Germany again.

Marie Koch, Laufen

Freilassing is still considered a safe place. But the concerns are growing. Also on the subject of migration. The Bavarians are not concerned about the Syrian baker or the Filipino care worker, but about the illegal influx.

Zitat Icon

Life is also too expensive in Germany. I want to have my own house one day and not spend my whole life renting.

Theresia Klinger aus Teisendorf

Some people believe the AFD has better solutions, but they only talk about them behind closed doors. "It's similar in Austria with the FPÖ," they say in solidarity at the border. A greater sensitivity towards right-wing ideas, which Germany has always cultivated, is now gone, say opponents.

Zitat Icon

It is difficult to predict how the election will turn out. But I believe that the CDU/CSU will be ahead.

Martin Gröschl, Freilassing

Loss of trust on both sides of the border
And there is another parallel to the Austrians: "The politicians could at least keep to what they say." The loss of trust is immense. After the Munich Security Conference with controversial words from the US Vice President, this is even more serious: "Our politicians do what the US says. They no longer have an opinion themselves. It's a tragedy," grumbles a customer at the checkout.

"The economy urgently needs to pick up again," adds Daniel Huemer, an entrepreneur in the Freilassing pedestrian zone. He is not the only one who has increasingly felt that people are saving in recent months. The street looks deserted on Wednesday morning. "I see Freilassing as the gateway to Salzburg. Without this proximity, I wouldn't have stayed here," says a woman who actually comes from northern Germany as she walks past.

Zitat Icon

I don't want any scaremongering. The key thing is that we need to stimulate the economy again. People are saving, you can see that.

Daniel Huemer, Unternehmer aus Freilassing

Housing costs are exploding, concerns about pensions
And when it comes to housing, the Bavarian border region is no longer an island of the blessed: costs have exploded recently. "Everyone has to rent. We want to be able to build something for ourselves," says Theresia Klinger, probably representing all young people. The older generation joins the canon of worries. In Germany, the retirement age is already 67. "That's a catastrophe," says a disappointed saleswoman, who doesn't hope for anything more from politicians.

The forecast for Sunday: "The traditionally strong CDU/CSU will win in the border region," says a passer-by. He does not want to be a stronghold of the AFD.

