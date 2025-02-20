Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the flood

This nursing home is now becoming a “nursing case” itself

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 05:55

The first residents could move to Tulln for general renovation as early as April. This is because the care and social center was severely damaged by the devastating floods last autumn, among other things.

0 Kommentare

There can be no talk of a planned closure, was the somewhat sceptical reaction of the provincial health agency yesterday to reports in a regional medium about the nursing and care center in Tulln. However, the Rosenheim, as the facility in the garden city is popularly known, has indeed been in a better state in the past.

Technical rooms badly damaged
The torrential rainfall last June and the devastating floods in September caused severe damage to the building's structure. The technical rooms in the basement were particularly badly affected. As a result, the home now has to be completely renovated.

(Bild: Patrick Huber)
(Bild: Patrick Huber)

It is obvious that this is difficult to do while the home is fully operational. According to a statement issued in response to a Krone inquiry, there is no way around "relocating individual residential areas". "Discussions are currently underway with other facilities," it continues.

"Weißer Hof" as alternative accommodation?
The AUVA's well-known "Weißer Hof" in Klosterneuburg is said to be one of the locations under discussion. Here, a ward with 48 beds could serve as alternative accommodation relatively quickly. In any case, the residents will be cared for by doctors and nurses from the PBZ Tulln - so that those affected can keep their familiar caregivers despite the change of scenery. First patients could be moved as early as April

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf