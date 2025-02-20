After the flood
This nursing home is now becoming a “nursing case” itself
The first residents could move to Tulln for general renovation as early as April. This is because the care and social center was severely damaged by the devastating floods last autumn, among other things.
There can be no talk of a planned closure, was the somewhat sceptical reaction of the provincial health agency yesterday to reports in a regional medium about the nursing and care center in Tulln. However, the Rosenheim, as the facility in the garden city is popularly known, has indeed been in a better state in the past.
Technical rooms badly damaged
The torrential rainfall last June and the devastating floods in September caused severe damage to the building's structure. The technical rooms in the basement were particularly badly affected. As a result, the home now has to be completely renovated.
It is obvious that this is difficult to do while the home is fully operational. According to a statement issued in response to a Krone inquiry, there is no way around "relocating individual residential areas". "Discussions are currently underway with other facilities," it continues.
"Weißer Hof" as alternative accommodation?
The AUVA's well-known "Weißer Hof" in Klosterneuburg is said to be one of the locations under discussion. Here, a ward with 48 beds could serve as alternative accommodation relatively quickly. In any case, the residents will be cared for by doctors and nurses from the PBZ Tulln - so that those affected can keep their familiar caregivers despite the change of scenery. First patients could be moved as early as April
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
