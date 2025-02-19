Burn-out instead of heart attack: first aid for the soul

Breaking taboos

For a long time, mental illness was an unspoken taboo subject in the world of work. However, with increasing stress levels and growing awareness, mental health is becoming more and more of a focus. "Mental stress is just as common as physical illness. Depression, addiction and anxiety disorders can affect anyone. That's why we need sound knowledge and the right tools to react appropriately in emergencies," says Andrea Viertelmayr, project coordinator and instructor for "First Aid for the Soul" at pro mente.