Burn-out instead of heart attack: first aid for the soul
Burn-out instead of a heart attack: in future, anyone suffering from mental health problems should receive first aid at the workplace. A pro mente program trains employees to take care of their colleagues. The pioneer is the fiber group Lenzing AG, which sees added value for employees as well as for the company.
In the modern working world, the topic is becoming increasingly important: more and more companies are recognizing that not only the physical but also the mental fitness of their employees is a decisive factor for the company's success. The fiber group Lenzing AG is one of the pioneers and relies on pro mente's "First Aid for the Soul" program - a project that enables people to react correctly in psychological emergencies and support those affected.
Breaking taboos
For a long time, mental illness was an unspoken taboo subject in the world of work. However, with increasing stress levels and growing awareness, mental health is becoming more and more of a focus. "Mental stress is just as common as physical illness. Depression, addiction and anxiety disorders can affect anyone. That's why we need sound knowledge and the right tools to react appropriately in emergencies," says Andrea Viertelmayr, project coordinator and instructor for "First Aid for the Soul" at pro mente.
Group sees mental health as a corporate value
Lenzing AG has already integrated the program into its daily work routine. "We not only want to strengthen our physical health, but also our mental health," it says. The aim is to raise employee awareness, recognize signs of mental stress at an early stage and support those affected.
The comprehensive range of services offered by pro mente OÖ should benefit the entire working environment. "Responding correctly to a mental illness is just as important as knowing how to perform a cardiac massage," emphasizes Viertelmayr.
How the "First Aid for the Soul"program works
The program comprises practical twelve-hour seminars in which participants learn how to interpret the signs of mental illness and react appropriately. "This includes approaching each other, not judging the other person and being aware of your own boundaries," explains Viertelmayr. In addition, there are individual consultations for employees, psychological support from experts on site and workshops on topics such as burnout prevention and stress management.
Initial findings show that this investment also pays off for companies: fewer sick days, increased productivity and greater attractiveness as an employer.
The time of youth brings with it many emotional moments - both positive and negative. In order to remain in control of your own emotional state, you need to learn how to deal with it properly.
Soziallandesrat Christian Dörfel, ÖVP
Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel
Promoting mental health in young people too
However, this taboo subject is not only increasingly being addressed in the workplace. The youth department of the state of Upper Austria starts early to strengthen young people mentally. Workshops such as "I look after myself" or "GROW - Strengthening mental health and resilience" help young people to overcome challenges and recognize mental stress at an early stage.
1500 first aiders trained
The "First Aid for the Soul" initiative was awarded the Austrian Health Competence Prize in 2023 and is considered a model for dealing with psychosocial challenges in a preventative manner. Around 6,000 first aiders have been trained in Austria so far - 1,500 of them in Upper Austria alone.
Provincial Councillor for Social Affairs Christian Dörfel says of this initiative, which is supported by the province of Upper Austria: "The time of youth brings with it many emotional moments - both positive and negative. In order to remain in control of your own emotions, you have to learn how to deal with them properly."
