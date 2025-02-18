Our Switzerland legionnaire
Rohrer wins Champions Hockey League with ZSC Lions
Vinzenz Rohrer from Vorarlberg is the winner of the Champions Hockey League (CHL) with the ZSC Lions!
The Zurich team won the "home" final against Färjestad Karlstad 2:1 (1:0, 1:0, 0:1) on Tuesday. The match-winner was Sven Andrighetto, the CHL season's top scorer scored both ZSC goals (18.,33.). Per Äslund scored for Färjestad (52nd/PP). With this success, the 20-year-old Rohrer became the third Austrian CHL winner overall after Marco Kasper and Thimo Nickl both in 2022 with Rögle.
Rohrer received 16:17 minutes of ice time
Rohrer was put on the third ZSC line and put in a strong performance. For the home team, he was largely overshadowed only by Andrighetto. The Austrian international had his best performance in the 37th minute when he grabbed the puck and was prevented from scoring by the strong Färjestad goalie Maxime Lagace after a solo double chance. The active Rohrer, who also played in the Lions' triumph in the Swiss National League last year, fired a total of three shots on goal and got 16:17 minutes of ice time.
The forward was drafted No. 75 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2022. He finished the CHL season with four goals and three assists. The duel between the best two teams in the basic round ended with the second Swiss CHL title in a row, as Servette Geneva had triumphed the previous year. Red Bull Salzburg were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the current season against Färjestad. The first eight of the ten CHL editions have gone to a Swedish club six times and a Finnish club twice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
