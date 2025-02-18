Trump Jr. pours millions of dollars into sports with doping!

Many may wish for a world without doping in sport, a world without doped athletes, a world with top performances achieved without doping - but Donald Trump Jr. is obviously not one of those people! Donald Trump's eldest son, the 45th and 47th President of the USA, is currently causing a stir with an investment in the double-digit million dollar range in the "Enhanced Games". This series of "enhanced games" is characterized by the fact that doping is explicitly not prohibited ...