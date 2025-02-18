Against the tide
Trump Jr. pours millions of dollars into sports with doping!
Many may wish for a world without doping in sport, a world without doped athletes, a world with top performances achieved without doping - but Donald Trump Jr. is obviously not one of those people! Donald Trump's eldest son, the 45th and 47th President of the USA, is currently causing a stir with an investment in the double-digit million dollar range in the "Enhanced Games". This series of "enhanced games" is characterized by the fact that doping is explicitly not prohibited ...
Aron D'Souza, the founder of the "Enhanced Games", which sympathizers are already referring to as the "third Olympic Games", announced that the "1789 Capital" group led by Trump Jr. had already joined investors who had invested earlier.
These include Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, technology investor Christian Angermayer and Balaji Srinivasan, former Chief Technology Officer of Coinbase.
The name Trump, even if it is "only" Donald Jr., has D'Souza dreaming of the final breakthrough. "This is a turning point. With these strong investors, we are building something revolutionary - sport without pretense, where the best can actually be the best," says the founder of the "Enhanced Games".
"Who still watches the old Olympic Games?"
Almost exactly a year ago, the native Australian, who lives in London, said: "If we break all the world records, who will still watch the old Olympics?"
Trump Jr. himself declared that he "couldn't be prouder" to support "this movement that will change sport forever". The "Enhanced Games" are the future of sport, which will be characterized by "real competition, real freedom and real records".
As of now, five core categories of sports have been selected for the Enhanced Games: Athletics, martial arts, power sports, aquatics and gymnastics.
The aim for the future is to expand the program in order to finally declare war on the Olympic Games, although there are no concrete plans for this as yet. There are to be bonuses for every new world record, with talk of a million dollars ...
"If someone is stupid enough, ..."
Unsurprisingly, the "normal" sporting world is opposed to the "Enhanced Games"; according to media reports, Sebastian Coe, President of the World Association of Athletics Federations, said a year ago: "If someone is stupid enough to feel they have to take part, they will be banned for a long time!" He did not have sleepless nights about it ...
