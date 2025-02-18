Skills shortage worsens despite the crisis

Over the past ten years, the shortage of workers has even increased significantly in many sectors, according to an analysis by Agenda Austria. The main reason for this is that many trained specialists are retiring with the baby boomer generation, and the popularity of apprenticeships has declined overall: In 1980, for example, there were still around 200,000 apprentices, whereas most recently there were only just over 100,000. "In addition, there is a regional disparity," emphasizes economist Denes Kucsera from the think tank Agenda Austria. Unemployment is traditionally highest in Vienna, while the demand for workers is particularly high in Salzburg, Tyrol and Upper Austria.