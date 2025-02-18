Retro for everyone
Cult Yugo returns – not as an electric car!
It was once an integral part of the roads of the Balkans, even if many of them were in questionable condition: the Zastava Yugo. Even today, it still haunts many people's minds like a souvenir from their vacations. But it doesn't have to stay that way - a new edition is planned!
Popular figure, export hit, robust companion: the Yugo now enjoys cult status. The angular small car came onto the market almost 45 years ago, based on modified Fiat technology and assembled in the Zastava plants in Kragujevac. After its successful launch on the then Yugoslavian domestic market, it was also exported, where it achieved far more than respectable success.
The little Yugoslavian even made it to the USA and with a purchase price of a full 3990 dollars, it clearly undercut all other cars on the market. There was a beautifully designed convertible and Zastava also worked on sporty derivatives time and again. Production only ended after 28 years, in 2008.
While the Yugo was considered a symbol of absolute basic mobility for many years, it has now become a pop culture icon, especially in the USA. There are books about him, he appears in films and his recognition value is high. In his home country, the Balkans, a fan community has also long since formed.
It will take some time, but he'll be back!
Now it's coming back, as a completely new development. The first sketches of the new Yugo have been made, a design model will be presented this year and a finished prototype will be shown at the Expo in Belgrade in 2027.
Behind the project is Prof. Dr. Aleksandar Bjelić, who has made a name for himself in the German automotive and supplier industry. He has secured the international trademark rights, while Serbian designer Darko Marčeta is responsible for the design. With his initial designs, he has perfectly captured the proportions and essence of the classic Yugo; the retro-futuristic style is somewhat reminiscent of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the N74 study.
Just like the old days: above all, affordable!
But in contrast to these electrically motorized Koreans, the Next Yugo, which will initially only be available as a two-door model, is positioned as an affordable small car. The technical basis will be an established platform from a cooperation partner, which Bjelić does not yet wish to discuss. One thing is clear: the car will be modern and affordable, while complying with all safety regulations.
Even though it could be available as an electric version at some point, the new Yugo will initially be presented with a classic combustion engine. A decision that benefits both the price and the driving pleasure - and sets Yugo apart from other retro projects such as the new Renault 5 or the VW ID.Buzz.
Next year, Bjelić wants to start a rally from the Kragujevac plant across Africa to Kilimanjaro; it is a new edition of an expedition from 1975, when five Zastava 101s completed the distance. Automotive historians will still remember this Fiat 128 derivative with an articulated rear end, which was also offered in Western Europe for a time.
As an affordable combustion engine that should offer a lot of driving pleasure, the new Yugo will not only be a contrast to many heavy, expensive and unpopular electric cars of recent years. It also fits in perfectly at a time when many certainties are being called into question - including in the automotive industry.(Jens Meiners, aum)
