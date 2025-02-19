Vorteilswelt
Foundation ready to talk

There is still hope for Schwarzstraße elementary school

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 07:00

Thousands of supporters have already signed the online petition for the continuation of school operations at Schwarzstraße. Now there is some movement in the efforts. Admont Abbey defends itself against the accusations in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. 

0 Kommentare

The private Catholic school is building on broad support: 5900 people had already signed the petition on Tuesday. Preparations are underway for the rally on Friday (1 pm). The school wants to bring the city, state, Admont Abbey and archdiocese back to the negotiating table. There is initial movement.

Admont Abbey emphasizes: "We are ready to talk"
"Even before the end of the elementary school was announced, we had already made an offer," emphasizes economic director Franz Pichler. Although the five-fold rental amount for the building was stipulated in the 2019 purchase agreement, the foundation was prepared to accommodate the parents' association for a further year. "We are guided by the financial capacity of the parents' association. We are not concerned with the rent for one year." However, the timetable for the new building would have to be guaranteed by the city.

He defends himself against the accusation of heartlessness towards the families. The Franciscan nuns (former owners) had also made sure that all children who were accepted into their care were able to complete their schooling at the site. Permanent accommodation for the school on the site is no longer an issue. Pichler: "This diversion has not been abandoned by us."

Principal Christoph Sebald has new hope: "We would gain time to find a long-term solution."

Porträt von Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
