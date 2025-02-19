There is still hope for Schwarzstraße elementary school

Admont Abbey emphasizes: "We are ready to talk"

"Even before the end of the elementary school was announced, we had already made an offer," emphasizes economic director Franz Pichler. Although the five-fold rental amount for the building was stipulated in the 2019 purchase agreement, the foundation was prepared to accommodate the parents' association for a further year. "We are guided by the financial capacity of the parents' association. We are not concerned with the rent for one year." However, the timetable for the new building would have to be guaranteed by the city.