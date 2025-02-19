No price list
Eat and drink as much as you like for one euro
Café Figo in Freistadt is very popular. It is run by the Quellwasser association, which took over the former traditional Suchan café last fall. There is no longer a price list in the small restaurant in the city center, only a request to guests for a voluntary donation.
One euro! That's how much a day membership for Café Figo in Freistadt costs. Food and drinks are free, "but we are happy to receive a voluntary donation. So far, with one exception, every visitor has paid very generously," says Rafael Kampl.
A place of togetherness
Just over a year ago, he came up with this unusual idea to revive the traditional Suchan café, which had been empty since the summer of 2023. "I wanted to create a place of togetherness that is run by volunteers. The café should be non-profit-oriented and run on the basis of trust," says the 31-year-old.
10,000 euros collected
This is why the Quellwasser association was founded and a crowdfunding campaign launched. "The 10,000 euros raised gave me the security I needed," smiles Kampl, who also works as a waiter in a restaurant and therefore has the necessary catering experience.
Restaurant will soon be open longer
After the restaurant was renovated, it opened in September. "Our offer has been very well received. That's why we're going to extend the opening hours," says Kampl. The restaurant is still only open on Saturdays from 8 am to 12.30 pm. From March, the closing time will be moved to 8 pm. "Maybe we'll be able to open on Fridays and Sundays in a while," hopes Kampl.
Since opening in the fall, only one visitor has made a very small contribution. Most guests are very generous.
At the moment, income and expenditure for goods and the monthly fixed costs of 1,500 euros for rent, electricity and internet are balanced.
Already 90 club members
The growth in membership is also pleasing: 90 Freistadt residents have already joined the Quellwasser association. They pay an annual membership fee of 30 euros and can enjoy all that Figo has to offer in return.
