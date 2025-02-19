Eat and drink as much as you like for one euro

Restaurant will soon be open longer

After the restaurant was renovated, it opened in September. "Our offer has been very well received. That's why we're going to extend the opening hours," says Kampl. The restaurant is still only open on Saturdays from 8 am to 12.30 pm. From March, the closing time will be moved to 8 pm. "Maybe we'll be able to open on Fridays and Sundays in a while," hopes Kampl.