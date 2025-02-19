Vorteilswelt
5.3 million liters:

Pensioner used 208 full swimming pools!

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 06:00

5.3 million liters of water - that's 208 fillings of a swimming pool - are said to have been consumed by an 82-year-old man from the Waldviertel region in one year. In the following year, however, his consumption was back to the average, which in Lower Austria is 100,000 liters for a two-person household. The case is now before the Administrative Court.

0 Kommentare

Almost unbelievable, but confirmed by the Provincial Administrative Court: An 82-year-old man from Brand-Nagelberg in the district of Gmünd is said to have consumed a total of 5,314,000 liters of water between October 2022 and November 2023.

10,075 euro bill
The pensioner, who was already at loggerheads with the municipality and the predecessor of the current mayor Georg Einzinger, appealed against the 10,075 euro bill. The water meter in the cellar of the house was tested by the Federal Water Authority: All checks certified that the meter was free of errors - and the municipal council rejected the appeal. The 82-year-old was also rebuffed by the provincial administrative court, so the man took the matter to the Administrative Court.

Gigantic consumption
In the last billing period, the pensioner had the usual consumption again. The mayor and EVN expert Stefan Zach emphasize that the average annual water consumption of a two-person household in Lower Austria is just under 100,000 liters. "A dripping tap every second causes 6200 liters, a leaking cistern 175,000 liters per year. 5.3 million liters would be 208 fillings of a pool measuring 4 x 3 x 2 meters," says Zach.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
