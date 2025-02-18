Vorteilswelt
Vienna Airport sued

“Climate Shakira”: from prison to the courtroom

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 17:00

On July 27, several members of the Last Generation threw orange confetti from a gallery in the airport building during a rally. They also stuck themselves to the ground. Vienna Airport sued seven activists, including "Climate Shakira" Anja Windl, for 30,000 euros for cleaning work and additional staff.

A few days ago, "Climate Shakira" Anja Windl left the police detention center in Klagenfurt - on Tuesday she was threatened with new trouble at the Korneuburg Regional Court (Lower Austria).

Vienna Airport, together with six other Last Generation activists, sued her for 30,000 euros for cleaning (of Klebsoff and confetti) and additional personnel costs. The cleaning costs amounted to just under 6,000 euros and the additional staff to 24,000 euros. These were to ensure safe flight operations despite the rally. According to the activists, the personnel costs are the main point of contention. Their lawyer has identified a "lack of causality".

The rally on July 27 was peaceful, but has legal repercussions. (Bild: Letzte Generation AT)
The rally on July 27 was peaceful, but has legal repercussions.
(Bild: Letzte Generation AT)

Dedicated judge reaches conditional settlement
The judge puts things into perspective: "Of course, the airport has an obligation to ensure that certain precautions are taken in advance if there is a risk. Especially if it is a critical infrastructure." - "You don't have to hold a meeting there. That is private property," the plaintiff's lawyer also countered. 

With a great deal of effort, Mr. Rat managed to reach a conditional settlement. Before that, it was like a bazaar: first the activists offered 10,000 euros, then the airport wanted at least 25,000. Then the activists offered 12,000 euros: "There's no more in the crowdfunding pot," says the lawyer. Finally, they agreed on 15,000 euros for the time being. If this is not revoked within the agreed period, the amount is due. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anja Richter
Anja Richter
