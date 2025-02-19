Criticism of "Ultimatum"
“Not like this!” Red-Green makes the People’s Party rage
The People's Party sharply criticizes the Social Democrats after failed negotiations in Herzogenburg. They should only have been allowed to co-govern if they made personnel changes.
Herzogenburg will be governed by a red-green coalition for the next five years. In the abbey town in the district of St. Pölten, the Social Democrats around Mayor Christoph Artner have reached a working agreement with the Eco Party. This had become necessary after the SPÖ lost its absolute majority in the local council elections - but nevertheless became the party with the highest share of the vote with 42.1 percent.
"That is not an option"
This left the ÖVP in particular, which would also have been open to working together. "We had a good initial discussion with the SPÖ," said party chairman Lukas Karner. However, there was no follow-up meeting. "Instead, an ultimatum was issued: We can be part of the three-party coalition, but we will lose a city councillor and our deputy mayor must not be called Erich Hauptmann - he was our lead candidate. That was not an option for us. Not like that! That's not our understanding of democracy," Karner rages.
We won't let any of our candidates be shot out of the ranks. That is not an option for us. Dear SPÖ, not like that!
Lukas Karner, ÖVP
Do not interfere
The Reds assure us that they have spoken to all parties, but the greatest agreement in terms of content has been with the Greens. "The agreement ensures that Herzogenburg continues to develop successfully," says Artner. The SPÖ confirms the clause regarding Hauptmann, but emphasizes that it does not want to interfere in personnel issues of other parties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
