AK service tip
Is there actually still a “care recourse”?
Christina Poppe-Nestler, expert for health, care and support at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows the many stumbling blocks for family caregivers and knows where the asset recourse has been abolished - and where it still exists.
In care consultations, those affected and their relatives very often ask whether the "care recourse" still exists. Since 2018, it has been illegal to access the assets of people who have been admitted to inpatient care facilities in order to cover care costs as part of social assistance. This also applies to the assets of relatives, heirs and gift recipients of the person receiving care.
Unfortunately, this has never applied to 24-hour care. It was hoped that the new Styrian Nursing and Care Act, which came into force on January 1, 2025, would completely abolish the recourse to assets.
"Mobile before inpatient" principle
Unfortunately, this still applies to 24-hour care with regard to the subsidy under the Social Assistance Act. This is despite the fact that the new law has enshrined the principle of "mobile before inpatient" in law. This would actually mean that it should be made easier for those affected to live at home for as long as possible with good care and support.
In addition, care at home costs the general public considerably less and those affected are not torn away from their familiar surroundings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
