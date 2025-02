The hunt for her first home triumph

Hinzenbach's OC boss Bernhard Zauner is convinced ahead of next weekend's Ski Jumping World Cup double in the Energie-AG Arena: "Jaci Seifriedsberger is in great shape and can win in Hinzenbach," says Zauner, who has been following the 34-year-old's career closely since 1998 as chairman of the event organizer: "Jaci already stood out with her talent at the age of seven and was feared by the boys," laughs Zauner, who is looking forward to a ski jumping festival.