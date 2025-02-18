Every seventh person with a disability has a job

At 39%, the proportion of people who no longer complete higher education after compulsory or special school is also significantly higher than in the population as a whole. A third of people with registered disabilities had completed an apprenticeship by the end of 2022, 14% had completed a vocational secondary school and just under 13% had a school-leaving certificate or higher education qualification. In the population as a whole, almost every third person has at least a school-leaving certificate.



