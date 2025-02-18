Flood protection
Around 670 million euros invested since 2005
Flood events have repeatedly caused devastating damage in Vorarlberg. Prevention is therefore at the top of the list of priorities.
Vorarlberg has invested around 670 million euros in flood protection since the flood of the century in 2005. The money came from municipalities, towns and water boards as well as the state (around 30 percent) and the federal government. Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) presented this balance sheet on Tuesday.
The flood of the century 20 years ago caused damage amounting to 190 million euros. In addition to the financial consequences, it also caused a great deal of suffering, said Thomas Blank, head of the state's water management department, but it also meant that many projects were implemented quickly. Among other things, 56 million euros were invested in the Bregenzerach and 64 million euros in the Ill. Since 2005, an average of 33.5 million euros per year has been invested throughout the province. And these investments have also paid off, explained those responsible.
There can never be absolute protection against natural hazards such as floods, not even today, reminded Provincial Councillor Christian Gantner (ÖVP). However, flood protection can help to minimize the risks.
Coveted areas
Vorarlberg has set up a so-called blue zone in the Rhine Valley - a free area for flood protection - which is quite a challenge and requires courage, especially in an area with such sought-after land, said Gantner and Wallner. The responsibility of the individual for their possessions should also not be forgotten. Damage to buildings could often be prevented by simple structural measures. The greatest risk of flooding in Vorarlberg comes from the Rhine, which is why "Rhesi" is the most important flood protection project. Ratification will be completed this year and the project is due to undergo an environmental impact assessment (EIA) at the end of the year or early 2026 at the latest.
Floods in Bregenz - Lake Constance keeps bursting its banks. Fortunately, it is not always as bad as it was 20 years ago. Floods have repeatedly caused devastating damage in Vorarlberg. Prevention is therefore at the top of the priority list.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
