Around 670 million euros invested since 2005

Coveted areas

Vorarlberg has set up a so-called blue zone in the Rhine Valley - a free area for flood protection - which is quite a challenge and requires courage, especially in an area with such sought-after land, said Gantner and Wallner. The responsibility of the individual for their possessions should also not be forgotten. Damage to buildings could often be prevented by simple structural measures. The greatest risk of flooding in Vorarlberg comes from the Rhine, which is why "Rhesi" is the most important flood protection project. Ratification will be completed this year and the project is due to undergo an environmental impact assessment (EIA) at the end of the year or early 2026 at the latest.