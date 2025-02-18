"Confession remorseful"
Commerzialbank: Six years in prison for former board member
Former bank board member Franziska Klikovits was sentenced to six years and four months in prison on Tuesday in the Commerzialbank case. She is alleged to have granted an "infinite" amount of credit to insolvent companies and handed over cash from the bank.
This is said to have kept three companies artificially alive. Former head of the bank Martin Pucher is also accused of having participated in the scheme. Klikovits, an entrepreneur, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Klikovits had pleaded guilty, the entrepreneur had partially confessed. Both were found guilty by the court of lay assessors in Eisenstadt for embezzlement, embezzlement and fraudulent fraud, among other things.
The verdict is not yet final. In the morning, the defense lawyers had argued for the most lenient sentences possible. As a mitigating circumstance, they emphasized that the former board member had answered for her actions, disclosed everything and thus contributed to the clarification of the case. "In my career, I have rarely heard a more remorseful confession," said the public prosecutor.
"Threw her life away"
She got her first job at Pucher's bank at the age of 19 and made the momentous mistake of doing her boss a "favor" when he first asked her to misrepresent an account statement. This is how she slipped further and further into it, said the defense lawyer in court. She had worked day after day and finally night after night at the bank, but had not enriched herself. "She got nothing out of it, except that she had to clean up the mess that Pucher made."
In the end, she only slept four hours a night and subsisted on coffee and cigarettes. "She threw her whole life away for Martin Pucher," the defense lawyer said of Klikovits.
She got nothing out of it, except that she had to clean up the mess Pucher made.
Verteidiger vor Gericht
The total damage amounts to around 840 million euros, the convicted entrepreneur is said to be responsible for 70 million euros. Pucher himself does not have to stand trial because, according to an expert opinion, he is not fit to stand trial. The trial of two other accused entrepreneurs will continue next week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.