Commerzialbank: Six years in prison for former board member

"Threw her life away"

She got her first job at Pucher's bank at the age of 19 and made the momentous mistake of doing her boss a "favor" when he first asked her to misrepresent an account statement. This is how she slipped further and further into it, said the defense lawyer in court. She had worked day after day and finally night after night at the bank, but had not enriched herself. "She got nothing out of it, except that she had to clean up the mess that Pucher made."