World Championships of hopes
Nine Salzburg biathlon aces in the hunt for medals
The Youth and Junior World Biathlon Championships will take place in Östersund, Sweden, from February 26 to March 5. Austria is sending a total of 16 hopefuls into the medal hunt. The province of Salzburg is clearly setting the tone.
It is no longer a big secret that the hopes of the Austrian biathlon sport in the future rest primarily on Salzburg athletes. This becomes clear when looking at the team for the Youth and Junior World Championships in Östersund, Sweden, from February 26 to March 5.
Salzburg's strength
The management of the Austrian Ski Association nominated a total of 16 athletes for the medal hunt at the suggestion of the biathlon sports management. Nine of them come from the province of Salzburg. Anna Andexer (SK Saalfelden) leads the junior team. She is joined by Wilma Anhaus from USC Neukirchen am Großvenediger and Anna Millinger (SC St. Martin/Lofer). The quartet is completed by Lena Pinter from Tyrol.
Program
- Wednesday, 26.02.2025, Youth | 10 km Individual Ladies, 13:00 hrs
- Wednesday, 26.02.2025, Youth | 12.5 km individual men, 16:45 hrs
- Thursday, 27.02.2025, junior | 12.5 km individual women, 10:45 am
- Thursday, 27.02.2025, junior | 15 km individual men, 14:30 hrs
- Friday, 28.02.2025, Youth | Mixed Relay, 12:30 pm
- Friday, 28.02.2025, junior | mixed relay, 16:00 hrs
- Saturday, 01.03.2025, youth | women's sprint, 12:00 pm
- Saturday, 01.03.2025, Youth | Sprint Men, 15:20 hrs
- Sunday, 02.03.2025, junior | women's sprint, 12:45 pm
- Sunday, 02.03.2025, Junior:inside | Sprint men, 16:05 hrs
- Monday, 03.03.2025, youth | mass start women, 10:30 am
- Monday, 03.03.2025, youth | mass start men, 11:30 am
- Monday, 03.03.2025, junior | women's mass start, 14:40 hrs
- Monday, 03.03.2025, juniors | mass start men, 15:40 hrs
- Tuesday, 04.03.2025, youth | relay women, 11:30 am
- Tuesday, 04.03.2025, youth | relay men, 15:00 hrs
- Wednesday, 05.03.2025, junior | women's relay, 09:30 am
- Wednesday, 05.03.2025, juniors | men's relay, 12:45 pm
Lukas Haslinger (HSV Saalfelden), Fabian Müllauer (both from HSV Saalfelden) and Thomas Marchl from SC Kuchl will be competing in the men's event. Upper Austrian Daniel Glasser is also part of the squad.
Marchl's club colleague Ilvy Giestheuer, Matthäus Schönaigner from TSU St. Veit and Simon Hechenberger (SK Maria Alm) will be flying the flag for the province in the youth section. They will be joined by fellow Tyroleans Selina Ganner, Anna-Lena Wolf, Matti Pinter and Magnus Steiner as well as Louisa Schrempf from Styria.
