Nine Salzburg biathlon aces in the hunt for medals

Salzburg's strength

The management of the Austrian Ski Association nominated a total of 16 athletes for the medal hunt at the suggestion of the biathlon sports management. Nine of them come from the province of Salzburg. Anna Andexer (SK Saalfelden) leads the junior team. She is joined by Wilma Anhaus from USC Neukirchen am Großvenediger and Anna Millinger (SC St. Martin/Lofer). The quartet is completed by Lena Pinter from Tyrol.