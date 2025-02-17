Battle for the office of mayor

If the ÖVP has its way, the current Deputy Mayor Julian Fässler in Dornbirn and Patrick Wiedl in Lustenau will succeed him. While Fässler's election should be safe, those responsible for the ÖVP in Lustenau have deeper worry lines on their foreheads. In the most recent elections, the FPÖ overtook the ÖVP again in Lustenau - where the Freedom Party was the head of the municipality from 1960 to 2010. What that means for Wiedl remains to be seen. On the other hand, the re-election of FPÖ mayor Dieter Egger in the neighboring town of Hohenems is a complete certainty. Egger has been in office since 2015. There were six mayoral run-off elections in 2020, setting a new record. If there are as many or more this year, it would come as no surprise. In Vorarlberg's 96 municipalities, mayors appointed by parties other than the ÖVP or the conservative lists have been few and far between in the past. However, there are now also five FPÖ city or municipal mayors, four from the SPÖ and two from the Greens.