USA: Record cold comes after deadly storms

According to the website poweroutage.us, around 200,000 households in the eastern half of the USA were still without power as a result of the storms on Monday afternoon (local time), from the border with Canada down to the deep southern states of Alabama and Mississippi. Extreme cold is also expected in the central and northern US over the coming days. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted a "record cold" of up to minus 51 degrees Celsius.