Crisis summit in Paris
Hungary criticizes “meeting of war supporters”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and high-ranking Russian representatives want to negotiate a possible end to the war in Ukraine in Saudi Arabia this week - without the participation of Ukraine or other European representatives. Several EU states met in Paris to agree on how to proceed. Hungary and Slovenia have strongly criticized the Paris crisis summit. The government in Budapest even sees attempts to torpedo the peace process.
"So today, pro-war, anti-Trump and frustrated European politicians are gathering in Paris to prevent a peace agreement with Ukraine," said Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó at a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana. Macron's guests had always advocated war between Russia and Ukraine, "poured oil on the fire" and "pursued a misguided strategy", Szijjártó said, according to the Hungarian state news agency MTI. "Moreover, these countries and their leaders have made a sport of denigrating Donald Trump in recent years," he added.
Hungary's right-wing populist government led by Viktor Orbán has always tried to prevent sanctions against Russia and aid for Ukraine at EU level since the start of the war. The right-wing Nato politician maintains good relations with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Slovenian president deplores "wrong message" from the EU
Criticism was also voiced in Slovenia - but for different reasons. President Nataša Pirc Musar criticized the fact that not all EU member states were invited to the talks in Paris. In a statement on Monday, she regretted that "Europe is sending out the wrong messages regarding the peace efforts in Ukraine".
The talks, which are taking place without Slovenian representation among others, are symbolic proof that the EU member states are not being treated equally, emphasized Pirc Musar: "This is not the Europe that enjoys respect abroad. This is not the Europe that would be a serious partner for our North American ally," she added. "Only a united Europe can be a strong Europe and an equal player in international relations," said the President.
No unified line found at summit
However, the EU representatives present and the UK did not agree on all the issues raised. Different ideas clashed, particularly on the issue of a peacekeeping force to secure a possible ceasefire. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the discussions after the meeting as irritating and completely premature and criticized the fact that possible results of peace talks that had not yet taken place were being discussed over the heads of the Ukrainians.
Scholz is thus taking a stand against British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. Shortly before the meeting, Starmer had stepped forward and expressed his "readiness and willingness" to send soldiers to the country attacked by Russia if necessary.
Another important topic was the question of how Europe should react to the drastic change of course in US Ukraine policy. This aims to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin into negotiations on an end to the war and to transfer responsibility for securing a peace deal to the Europeans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
