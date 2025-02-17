No wage agreement
Strike: Thousands of buses at a standstill on Thursday
As the fourth round of collective bargaining for the 12,000 employees of private bus companies has also failed to produce a result, there will be a strike for the first time on Thursday.
"The employers have once again failed to put a substantially improved offer on the table today. Our demands for a noticeable improvement in working conditions for bus drivers are still not being taken seriously," argued the union, explaining the inconclusive end to the fourth round of negotiations.
They did agree on compensation for rolling inflation of 3.5 percent, and there were slight concessions on salaries. "With regard to working conditions, only marginal, but no real relief measures were put on the table," said head of negotiations Anil Zümrüt. For example, any relief regarding split shifts and breaks would still be linked to a loss of income, and the employers would not have moved at all on extending the night bonus.
Strikes on Thursday from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. are now intended to put pressure on the employers.
Talks with the employers about improved working conditions have been going on for two years. The union accuses the companies of a "self-inflicted staff shortage". Three rounds of negotiations have so far been unsuccessful, and now the fourth has also failed.
The union also sees its demands confirmed by the results of a survey conducted by the University of Vienna entitled "Bus drivers at the limit". When asked in the study "What aspects describe your work?", almost 83% responded with "Great responsibility" followed by "Stress" (45.9%).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.