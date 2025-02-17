Ski theft: how you can protect yourself

"Intentional theft is fortunately not a big issue, that used to be more common. But it happens much more often that customers mix up their skis," says Günter Dworschak, Managing Director of the Tritscher ski rental shop in Schladming. If the rental shop does have to deal with a theft, the prospects are not so rosy: "The necessary data is given in a planned crime in such a way that nothing can be done with it." The perpetrators use false names and IDs so that they cannot be prosecuted. "Then you file a theft report with the police, but nothing else happens," says Dworschak.