Ski theft: how you can protect yourself
The semester break is in full swing and it's snowing outside. These are the perfect conditions for a trip to the slopes. However, ski thefts are on the increase. The "Krone" asked the police how you can best protect yourself.
Unfortunately, Styria is not spared from ski thefts either: around 107 incidents have already been reported to the Styrian police this season. That's already more than in the entire 2023/2024 season at the start of the semester break. However, this is not a cause for concern: "This temporary slight increase is no cause for concern, as the partial increase in ski tourists in the popular Styrian ski resorts should also be taken into account here," explains Markus Lamb, spokesperson for the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate.
However, not every incident is a case of deliberate theft: "The alpine police have noticed that in daily practice there are often 'premature reports' which subsequently turn out to be a mix-up," says Lamb. Such mix-ups, which are usually due to excessive alcohol consumption or ignorance of the color and brand of one's own sports equipment, are also an issue in ski rental.
"Intentional theft is fortunately not a big issue, that used to be more common. But it happens much more often that customers mix up their skis," says Günter Dworschak, Managing Director of the Tritscher ski rental shop in Schladming. If the rental shop does have to deal with a theft, the prospects are not so rosy: "The necessary data is given in a planned crime in such a way that nothing can be done with it." The perpetrators use false names and IDs so that they cannot be prosecuted. "Then you file a theft report with the police, but nothing else happens," says Dworschak.
As it makes no difference to those affected whether it is a deliberate act or just a case of mistaken identity, it is good to be prepared for an emergency. As part of crime prevention, the police provide specific recommendations that can help prevent theft on the slopes. These tips and tricks will not only make you fit for your vacation, but will also keep your equipment safe.
How to prevent ski theft:
- It is best to store skis on a lockable roof rack or roof box. This can also prevent theft in the parking lot.
- It is also best not to let your sports equipment out of your sight during your break at the hut. If you do, it's best not to leave your skis in pairs, but separately. Thieves don't take the time to look for the right pairs of skis.
- Conspicuous marking of the equipment makes it more difficult to resell and easier to recognize the equipment.
- In an emergency, a report must be made to the police. Important for this: serial or manufacturer number of the skis and bindings. It is best to write these numbers down.
