How the state can look into its citizens’ cell phones

Major powers with well-funded secret services and state hackers, possibly even with access to the servers of certain social media services and messenger apps, have it easier than small states without billions in secret services and server access - it is not for nothing that tips from friendly intelligence services have often helped to thwart terrorist attacks. However, if you don't want to rely on this support from abroad, there are other ways of looking into the cell phones of suspects - private spyware, also known as "state Trojans". For some it is a business - for others it is a danger.