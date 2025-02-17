Manhunt on the glacier
German quickly stole helmet before fun on the slopes
A brazen thief was up to mischief on the Stubai Glacier in Tyrol on Sunday. The initially unknown perpetrator stole a ski helmet from a sports store near the mountain station and then set off on the slopes. Alerted police were able to track down the suspect a short time later in the ski area and confront him.
Shortly before 1.30 p.m., the initially unknown winter sports enthusiast marched into the store and examined a ski jacket and a ski helmet. While he hung the jacket back on the rack, the man made off with the helmet without paying. However, the suspected thief was recorded by the video surveillance system.
Employees raised the alarm
This in turn made the search for the suspect much easier. After the employees discovered the theft, they immediately alerted the police. And they were able to track down the suspected thief on the glacier that afternoon.
The suspect was wearing the stolen helmet on his head. He confessed immediately.
Tracked down on the chairlift
"At around 3.10 pm, the suspect was found at the valley station of the Rotadl chairlift. He was wearing the stolen helmet on his head. He confessed immediately," said the investigators.
Incidentally, the suspect is a 28-year-old German. He will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck.
