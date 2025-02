“Critical condition”: fears for the girl who crashed

Daughter lost sight of

What happened on Saturday afternoon in the St. Johann ski area? A 40-year-old German - a Bavarian - was skiing down the "Rote 2" piste with his twelve-year-old daughter at around 1.45 pm. "The girl skied about 100 meters ahead of her father. When he skied over a crest, he lost sight of his daughter and thought she had continued on to the lift," the police said at the weekend.