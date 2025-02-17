Tips for migrants
Chicago takes a stand against Trump’s deportation policy
The US city of Chicago is taking a stand against Trump's deportation policy. "Know your rights", for example, is written on notices stuck to lampposts. They explain what to do if officers from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are at your door.
For example, they should remain silent, film the situation and not sign anything. The information campaign informs migrants about their rights in various languages, for example on screens on buses and trains. Chicago has been pursuing this policy since the 1980s and, for example, does not pass on any migration-related data to ICE. The idea behind it: People who fear that any check will lead to deportation may not report crimes to the police.
Another form of protest is the "Hyde Park Refugee Project" at the church. It was originally intended to help a small number of families integrate. Now volunteers also provide emergency aid. Pastor Jonathan, for example, has set up a store in the basement and turned it into a weekly drop-in center for free clothing and household goods. Volunteers also offer practical help, for example with asylum procedures. Many clients come from Colombia, Mexico, Congo and Sierra Leone.
Church as a meeting place
But many locals also take advantage of the offer, said the pastor. This builds bridges. People drink coffee, learn English and bring their children. With Trump's second term in office, uncertainty is now spreading, even among those who actually have no reason to worry. "We will not be paralyzed by fear," said Pastor Jonathan.
The U.S. Department of Justice accuses Chicago of preventing the enforcement of federal law. Illinois and New York have also been targeted. Trump is taking a hard line: the Republican is labeling migrants from poorer countries as criminals across the board. He also instructed ICE to carry out raids in schools, hospitals and churches. It is estimated that around eleven million people are currently living in the USA without valid papers. Many of them work in the hospitality industry or in agriculture. Previous US administrations mainly deported criminals.
