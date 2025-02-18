Let’s go to the “Krone” Poachers’ Carnival

"Krone" readers secure advantages!

Get your tickets now at www.wilderergschnas.at, because if you buy now, you save money. This applies to "Krone" readers anyway, because with the BonusCard you get a €7 discount on tickets at www.kronevorteilswelt.at! And we will also invite 5x2 winners to the "Krone" Poachers' Carnival: Simply fill out the form below and you'll be entered into the prize draw. You can still play until February 27, 9 am. And don't forget: Admission only in traditional costume!