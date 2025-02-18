Let’s go to the “Krone” Poachers’ Carnival

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
18.02.2025 05:30

The most legendary carnival party in Upper Austria takes place on March 3 at the Design Center Linz: the "Krone" Poachers' Carnival is not only a must, but also a great atmosphere - with Anna-Carina Woitschack and the Mountain Crew, for example. You can win 5x2 tickets here.

She has just returned from the jungle camp and is currently the talk of the town: pop singer Anna-Carina Woitschack. From Australia, she's heading to Linz - on March 3 for the "Krone" Poachers' Carnival. After a four-year break, the legendary carnival party returns to the event calendar with a big restart. This year, the Mountain Crew, Rene Rodrigezz, 2:tages:bart, DJ Franz Joseph presented by kronehit and Most Unlimited will be making sure of that. There will be music on 3 floors, but that's not all...

Pop star Anna-Carina Woitschack will also be there. (Bild: Lars Laion)
Pop star Anna-Carina Woitschack will also be there.
(Bild: Lars Laion)
The Design Center Linz will also be packed on March 3. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
The Design Center Linz will also be packed on March 3.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Hurray for the Gams - it's all happening here!
A danced fashion show by Heimatwerk, the Hairbar styling lounge and the "Krone" gaming zone with instant prizes and a photo box will keep visitors entertained all night long. And the popular Gschnas stations are also available: Shooting range, beer mug stemming and nailing will of course be there again!

The Mountain Crew at the Krone-Wilderer Gschnas. (Bild: PG Studio)
The Mountain Crew at the Krone-Wilderer Gschnas.
(Bild: PG Studio)
Rene Rodrigezz also heats things up at this Gschnas. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Rene Rodrigezz also heats things up at this Gschnas.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

"Krone" readers secure advantages! 
Get your tickets now at www.wilderergschnas.at, because if you buy now, you save money. This applies to "Krone" readers anyway, because with the BonusCard you get a €7 discount on tickets at www.kronevorteilswelt.at! And we will also invite 5x2 winners to the "Krone" Poachers' Carnival: Simply fill out the form below and you'll be entered into the prize draw. You can still play until February 27, 9 am. And don't forget: Admission only in traditional costume!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
