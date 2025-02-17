Grok 3
Musk wants to unveil “the world’s most intelligent AI”
According to tech billionaire Elon Musk, the chatbot "Grok 3" from his software company xAI, which specializes in artificial intelligence, will be released on Monday. The presentation of the ChatGPT rival is to take place at 8 p.m. local time (5 a.m., Tuesday, CEST) with a live demonstration, Musk announced.
Last Thursday, Musk had stated that the chatbot was in the final stages of development and would be released in around one to two weeks. Now things are apparently moving faster. "Grok 3 has very strong analytical capabilities. In tests so far, Grok 3 has outperformed everything that has come on the market so far," said Musk in a video link at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
With xAI, the entrepreneur has founded a competitor to Google and the Microsoft-backed company OpenAI. Musk is also a co-founder of OpenAI and has been at odds with the software company specializing in AI for years. Earlier this week, Musk announced his intention to acquire the San Francisco-based ChatGPT developer for 97.4 billion dollars.
It has now emerged from court documents on Wednesday that he will withdraw his bid if OpenAI's charitable purpose remains intact.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.