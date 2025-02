“I would love to carry it around until tomorrow”

In front of more than 1000 fans in the JUFA Arena in Bleiburg, it was the underdogs from Styria who took the first set 25:19. "I briefly thought that it might not work out. We expected it to be easy for us because they were missing captain Julia Mitter. The first set was proof that you shouldn't think like that." Mehic and Co. then took sets two to four and the trophy. The quarter-finals of the domestic league start on Saturday. As winners of the basic round, the goal for Post is now the championship title.