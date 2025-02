Spring fever among the feathered game

There before winter is over

Mallards are often there before winter is even over. The breeding season is short and the choice of mates is turbulent. Young drakes engage in frenzied chases until the eggs are laid. The greylag goose is different: it lives in stable pair relationships, travels in family groups and returns from Spain or France in late winter. The turtle dove only flutters in from Africa from April and remains faithful to its "wedding" partner for the rest of its life.